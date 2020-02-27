Super Tuesday 2020: What you need to know

With hundreds of delegates up for grabs, Super Tuesday is a very important day on the Democratic primary calendar.

WASHINGTON — Super Tuesday is the closest thing to a national primary our country has throughout the race for the White House. It's the day when the most states hold an election and it's when the largest chunk of delegates are allotted to candidates.

With a crowded field for the Democratic presidential nomination, Super Tuesday could greatly impact the race to face President Donald Trump.

Most of the attention is on the Democrats' race, although the president is still facing a long-shot primary challenge from former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld.

So, here's what you need to know.

When is Super Tuesday?

March 3, 2020. It's the first big primary day after the four early nominating states, Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Which states vote on Super Tuesday?

Fourteen states will participate from across the country including: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

How many delegates are up for grabs?

During Super Tuesday, 34 percent or 1,357 delegates will be up for grabs on March 3.

In total, there's 3,979 delegates. Before Super Tuesday only 155 delegates were allotted. After the big voting day, 2,467 delegates will still be available. The primary process lasts until the Democratic national convention which will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July.

Here's the breakdown of the number of delegates per state on Super Tuesday:

Alabama: 52

Arkansas: 31

California: 415

Colorado: 67

Maine: 24

Massachusetts: 91

Minnesota: 75

North Carolina: 110

Oklahoma: 37

Tennessee: 64

Texas: 288

Utah: 29

Vermont: 16

Virginia: 99

In order to win on the first ballot at the convention, a Democratic candidate would need 1,991 delegates. With so many candidates still left in the race, there's a chance no one will have enough delegates to win on that first ballot. If that happens, there would be a second ballot where superdelegates would get a say as to who should be the nominee.

Why is Super Tuesday so important?

With more than a third of the delegates up for grabs on a single day, it could bring clarity to who might be leading in the Democratic race. This is also the first time former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will appear on the ballot.

As of Feb. 27, Sen. Bernie Sanders had the most delegates with 43. Former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg is in second with 26 delegates.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has 13 delegates, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has eight and Sen. Amy Klobuchar only has seven.

Who is still running?

There's still a pretty long list of contenders to be the Democratic nominee. Here's the current list of individuals still running, as of Feb. 19:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg

Former mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg

Congresswoman from Hawaii Tulsi Gabbard

Senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar

Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders

Billionaire former hedge fund executive Tom Steyer

Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren

When will Super Tuesday's results be announced?

The polls in each state will close at different times, especially since states across the country are involved. However, all of the results will likely not be known on Tuesday -- especially on the West Coast. California's results might take several days to be finalized since mail-in ballots with postmarks on election day are accepted.

Here's when polls close by state: