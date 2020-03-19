Stocks open moderately lower, a break from recent swings

The Dow lost more than 1,300 points Wednesday, giving up nearly all of its gains since President Trump was elected in 2016.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Thursday but with far less dramatic moves than the market has seen in recent days.

The Dow industrials are down about 600 points. The market been whipsawed this month over worries that the coronavirus has already tipped the global economy into a recession.

The relative calm came after the Federal Reserve set up an emergency lending facility to help unclog money markets, the third program it has revived from the financial crisis of 2008.

Germany's DAX rose 2.4% and shares were also higher in London and Paris early Thursday. Japan's benchmark failed to hold onto early gains and South Korea's Kospi sank 7%.

Fears of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus crisis are prompting investors to shift to cash, pushing prices of most assets lower. Central banks in the U.S. and Europe, are injecting trillions of dollars more into the financial system to grease the gears of the global economy. The U.S dollar has gained as investors move to cash.

Oil prices rebounded after a 24% loss a day earlier, with U.S. crude gaining nearly 14%.