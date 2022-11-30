Spotify Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny No. 1 artist once again

New this year, Spotify Wrapped is giving users a "listening personality" based on your streaming habits in 2022.

WASHINGTON — The Spotify Wrapped recap for 2022 was unveiled on Wednesday, with Bad Bunny continuing his reign as the year's most-streamed artist on Spotify.

The Puerto Rican superstar has now held that top spot on Spotify for three years in a row. Rounding out the global top five was Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd and BTS.

As for the U.S., the year's most-streamed Spotify artists were Drake, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Kanye West and The Weeknd.

Spotify's annual Wrapped feature also gives users a personalized recap of the artists, songs and albums that they listened to the most in 2022.

How to find your 2022 Spotify Wrapped

To access your personalized round-up, open your Spotify app on a mobile device. On the home screen, you should see a button that says "Your 2022 Wrapped is here."

This prompt will take you through an Instagram Story-style slideshow of your top artists, songs, genres, podcasts and other lists, including a "listening personality." There are 16 different options including "The Adventurer," "The Early Adopter" and "The Nomad."

You'll also get to see stats like how many minutes you spent listening to music and how your streaming habits compare to other fans of your top artist.

As part of Spotify Wrapped, you can also listen to a personalized playlist of "the songs that you loved most this year."

On Tuesday, Apple Music shared its end-of-year lists and crowned “Stay,” the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber as it's No. 1 song for 2022. Bad Bunny was also Apple Music's Artist of the year and his latest album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” was the most streamed album of 2022 and its biggest Latin album of all time.