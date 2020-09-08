x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

nation-world

Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle

The entertainment mogul fell off the bike while in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family.

Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created "America's Got Talent" and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on "Britain's Got Talent," "The X Factor" and "American Idol."

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
FIE - In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, Simon Cowell arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Week 3 red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

RELATED: California home of YouTube star Jake Paul searched by the FBI in connection to May Arizona vandalism incident

RELATED: Opera house in Barcelona opens to live concert before over 2,000 plants