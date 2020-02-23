x
Seven dead in Turkey as 5.7 earthquake strikes western Iran

The Turkish interior minister said three children and four adults were killed in Turkey's Baskule district.
Credit: AP
Houses are reduced to rubble after an earthquake hit villages in Baskale in Van province, Turkey, at the border with Iran, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said numerous people have been killed and several others wounded in Sunday's quake with more people trapped under debris. (IHA via AP)

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's interior minister says seven people have been killed in Turkey in a magnitude 5.7 earthquake that struck western Iran.

The quake centered on the Iranian city of Khoy early Sunday and affected villages in the Turkish province of Van.

The Turkish interior minister told a news conference in Ankara that three children and four adults were killed in Turkey's Baskule district. He added that five injured people had been taken to hospital while others remained trapped under the debris of fallen buildings.

Last month a quake centered on the eastern Turkish city of Elazig killed more than 40 people.

