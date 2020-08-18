Senate expected to hold Postal Service hearing Friday with DeJoy, as issues mount

The Washington Post reported Tuesday citing sources who say the Friday hearing will allow DeJoy to publicly answer lawmaker's questions for the first time.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is expected to testify Friday in front of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee regarding recent issues plaguing the U.S. Postal Service ahead of the November presidential election.

The Washington Post reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that the expected Friday hearing will allow DeJoy to answer lawmaker's questions for the first time in public. The hearing is expected to center around the U.S. Postal Service's vote-by-mail financial requirements according to the two sources the Washington Post spoke to.

Demands for a hearing grew among lawmakers after Trump said he would withhold funding to the U.S. Postal Service which does not receive tax dollars but rather is supported, in part, by the sale of services and products such as stamps.