Child's death leads to nationwide rolling candy recall

An important recall warning for parents about candy that was sold in stores across the country and online.

WASHINGTON — Two candy makers are recalling products sold nationwide because they contain a candy rolling ball that can dislodge, posing a dangerous choking hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The warning from the CPSC comes six months after a 7-year-old girl in New York died after the rolling ball from a Cocco Candy Rolling Candy treat dislodged and became trapped in her throat.

Thursday's recalls include about 145,800 Cocco Candy Rolling Candy products sold in stores nationwide and online from May 2022 through March 2023. The recalled rolling candy consists of two fluid ounces with various flavors including sour strawberry, sour Tutti Frutti and sour cola.

Consumers should stop using the recalled rolling candy immediately, take it away from kids and contact KGR Distribution Corp. for a refund by visiting www.kgrcandies.com .

Indiana-based Candy Dynamics also announced Thursday it was recalling about 70 million Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy products. While no injuries have been linked to its treats, the company said its received two reports of the rolling ball detaching from the container.

The Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy was sold at Walmart, Five Below and other stores across the country, as well as online at Amazon.com, CandyDynamics.com and other sites from June 2015 through July 2023, the recall stated.

The recalled products were sold in blue, red, green and pink packaging with “TOXIC WASTE” brand and “SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy” or “MEGA TOXIC WASTE” brand and “SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy” printed on the front label.

Consumers should contact Candy Dynamics for a full refund of products that aren't empty of liquid candy.