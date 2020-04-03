x
Roberts chides Schumer for 'dangerous' remarks on 2 justices

Sen. Schumer was speaking at a rally outside, while the Supreme Court heard a pivotal abortion rights case regarding the legality of a law in Louisiana.
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y. speaks to abortion rights demonstrators at a rally outside the Supreme Court, in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 (AP)

WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts is criticizing as "inappropriate" and "dangerous" comments Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer made outside the Supreme Court about Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. 

Roberts was responding to Schumer's remarks at a rally outside the court while a high-profile abortion case was being argued inside. According to a video of that rally that's available online, Schumer said, "You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You will not know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,'' and he named the two Supreme Court appointees of President Donald Trump. 

As the Associated Press reported, it wasn't very clear exactly what the New York Democrat meant. The Washington Post reports, Sen. Schumer was speaking at a rally outside, while the Supreme Court heard a pivotal abortion rights case regarding the legality of a law in Louisiana creates more hurdles for doctors who perform abortions. The Senator named President Trump’s appointees by name. 

Roberts said in a statement, "Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous." 