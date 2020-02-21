Report: California prisoner confesses to killing 2 molesters

In a letter to The Mercury News, the prisoner said his warnings to a counselor that he might become violent were ignored.

A newspaper chain says a California prison inmate has confessed in a letter that he beat two child molesters to death with a cane while behind bars after his urgent warning to a counselor that he might become violent was ignored.

The Bay Area News Group in Northern California reported Thursday that convicted murderer Jonathan Watson wrote in the letter that he attacked David Bobb and Graham De Luis-Conti on Jan. 16 at the state prison in Corcoran.