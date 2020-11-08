Trump 'surprised' Biden picked Kamala Harris as running mate

President Trump went over Harris' record and said she was 'nasty' in her questioning of Brett Kavanaugh at his Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In a wide-ranging press conference that included attacks on cities where protests are happening and some updates on COVID-19, President Donald Trump had his first chance to react to the news that Sen. Kamala Harris will be the Democratic nominee for vice president.

"I was a little surprised that he picked her," Trump said of the decision by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Trump glossed over some of Harris' record as a prosecutor and a senator and the fact that Harris famously went after Biden over school busing in their first primary debate.

Trump added that he felt she was "nasty" to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation hearing.

On a radio interview Tuesday morning, Trump criticized Biden's vice presidential selection process, saying that some men were “insulted” by Biden's decision to promise to select a woman as his running mate.

On COVID-19, Trump says an agreement has been reached with Moderna to manufacture and deliver 100 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine candidate once it is approved.

The president also encouraged colleges to go forward with football after the Big Ten and PAC-12 announced they were going to postpone their seasons in hopes of playing in the spring due to the coronavirus. He also told players to stand during the national anthem, claiming -- without evidence -- that the NBA has seen a ratings decline after players kneeled during the anthem.