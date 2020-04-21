x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

nation-world

President Trump says he will 'temporarily suspend' immigration into the US

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday night that he will be signing an Executive Order to suspend immigration due to coronavirus and to 'protect' jobs.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will be temporarily suspending immigration into the United States, tweeting Monday night that the decision is "in light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens."

The president said in a tweet that he "will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!"

In recent weeks the president has referred to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as "the invisible enemy." 

It is not entirely clear what prompted this decision at this time or what effect the decision will have on U.S. border operations and border crossings. 

The decision also does not appear yet to address those who hold green cards.