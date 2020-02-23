Prayer vigil and fundraiser held for Evelyn Boswell

A fundraiser and a candelight vigil will take place Sunday for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A fundraiser and candlelight vigil was Sunday in Kingsport, Tennessee at Glenn Bruce Park as authorities continue searching for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The fundraiser was scheduled on Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

"The Krazy Gringos" food truck served food during the fundraiser.

According to the event's Facebook page, "The Krazy Gringos" will donate 50 percent of its proceeds to add to the reward for Evelyn's safe return.

A candelight vigil took place in Kingsport at Glenn Bruce Park around 6:30 p.m.

Many people said they came out because they have children Evelyn's age.

"A Pray for Evelyn Mae" event was held Saturday at 6 p.m. at Cumberland Square Park in Kingsport.