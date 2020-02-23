Prayer vigil and fundraiser for Evelyn Boswell to be held Sunday

A fundraiser and a candelight vigil will take place Sunday for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A fundraiser and candlelight vigil will be held Sunday in Kingsport, Tennessee at Glenn Bruce Park as authorities continue searching for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The fundraiser is scheduled on Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

"The Krazy Gringos" food truck will be serving food during the fundraiser.

According to the event's Facebook page, "The Krazy Gringos" will donate 50 percent of its proceeds to add to the reward for Evelyn's safe return.

A candelight vigil will then take place in Kingsport at Glenn Bruce Park.

The vigil is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.