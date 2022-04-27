Did anyone win the $473 million Powerball jackpot Wednesday?

The Powerball lottery jackpot reached an estimated $473.1 million for the drawing Wednesday night. It's the second-largest jackpot of the year for the multi-state game.
The jackpot was initially estimated to be $454 million, so the nearly $20 million bump was a likely indication of high ticket sales.
The winning numbers were 11-36-61-62-68. The Powerball was 4 and the Power Play multiplier was 2x.
It was not immediately announced if anyone had won the jackpot or if anyone had won one of the $1 million prizes for picking the numbers of all five white balls correctly.
Winning tickets have been sold for two jackpots this year. Two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin shared $632.6 million in January and one ticket in Connecticut won $185.3 million.
The largest Powerball jackpot in history, which is also the largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever, was $1.586 billion split between three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in 2016.
Indiana has the most jackpot-winning tickets sold with 39. Maine, Mississippi, North Dakota, Vermont, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Wyoming have never had a jackpot-winning ticket sold.
The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
Powerball all-time largest jackpots
- $1.586 billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets sold)
- $768.4 million: March 27, 2019
- $758.7 million: Aug. 23, 2017
- $731.1 million: Jan. 20, 2021
- $699.8 million: Oct. 4, 2021
- $687.8 million: Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets)
- $632.6 million: Jan. 5, 2022 (two tickets)
- $590.5 million: May 18, 2013
- $587.5 million: Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets)
- $564.1 million: Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets sold)