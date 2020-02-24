Police in Haiti exchange gunfire with troops near national palace

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haitian police officers have exchanged gunfire for hours with soldiers of the newly reconstituted army outside the national palace.
Sunday's clash is a dangerous escalation of protests over police pay and working conditions.
Police officers tell The Associated Press that at least three of their colleagues were wounded. The army's high command says a soldier was wounded in the back.
Intense shooting continued until after 6 p.m., when it devolved into sporadic exchanges of fire.
Recent demonstrations by police are not directly linked to anti-corruption protests that roiled Haiti for most of last year, but they draw on the same widespread dissatisfaction with life in the hemisphere's poorest country.
