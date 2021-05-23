Pink performs with daughter Willow, 9, at Billboard Music Awards

Pink and her daughter performed their duet 'Cover Me In Sunshine' while suspended from ropes.

Pink performed with her young daughter, Willow, in an aerialist performance of their duet before accepting the ICON award at the Billboard Music Awards Sunday.

Pink, 41, and Willow, 9, performed on stage, suspended from ropes as their duet, "Cover Me In Sunshine," played.

After embracing Willow, Pink stayed on stage to perform some of her hits including "So What" and "Just Give Me a Reason."

Then, she accepted the ICON Award from Jon Bon Jovi, who Pink humorously announced had broken her heart more than 30 years ago.

"I did not come out of my room for a week when you married Dorothea. I was eight. I ripped your poster off my wall. I replaced you with Sebatian Bach. And I'm very glad you found lasting love, Jon, but you broke my heart," Pink said, jokingly. "I take this as an apology," she added, looking at her ICON trophy.

After thanking Billboard and saying her daughter "nailed it," Pink thanked the fans and gave a piece of advice.