Pence's plane returns to airport after striking bird

Vice President Mike Pence's plane struck a bird after taking off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence's airplane struck a bird Tuesday upon takeoff from a New Hampshire airport, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, the White House said.

Pence was returning to Washington from a campaign event at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford, New Hampshire.

When Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird. A senior administration official, who wasn't authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the vice president and his entourage were in no danger.

