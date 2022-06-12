Oscar Mayer recalls 2,400 pounds of ham and cheese loaf products

There have been no reports of illness linked to the recalled items.

The Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the recall on Monday, citing a possible cross-contamination with under-processed products. There have been no reports of illnesses linked to the recalled items.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company notified FSIS after about 2,400 pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf products were exposed to cross-contamination. The Missouri-based company said the concerns stem from equipment that was not cleansed between runs of cooked and under-processed products.

The recalled items were produced on Oct. 10 with an expiration date of Feb. 7, 2023. If consumers realize they have the recalled products, the FSIS urges them to throw them in the trash or issue a return wherever it was purchased.

The recalled ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf has the establishment number "Est. 537V" inside the USDA mark of inspection. In the USDA's recall, it said the products were shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Virginia but were redistributed to stores.