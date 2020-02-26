Olympics going ahead as planned, organizers say

The assertion comes a day after a former IOC official warned there is a 3-month window to decide the fate of the Games.

TOKYO, Japan — A spokesman for the Japanese government says the International Olympic Committee is going ahead as planned with the Tokyo Olympics.

The comments from spokesman Yoshihide Suga follow the assertion by former IOC vice-president Dick Pound that the Olympics are facing a three-month window to decide the fate of the Games. Pound told the Associated Press that the fast-spreading virus from China could cancel the Olympics.

The Olympics are set to open on July 24.