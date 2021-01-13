x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Nation World

Netflix plans to release a new movie every week in 2021

The popular streaming platform unveiled its 2021 slate of new movies featuring award-winning stars and filmmakers.

WASHINGTON — Netflix is kicking off 2021 right with new movies every single week.

The popular streaming platform said on Tuesday that it has a slate of dozens of films on tap featuring award-winning stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock and Dwayne Johnson,  and filmmakers, Adam McKay, Jane Campion and Paolo Sorrentino. 

In a press release, Netflix listed all of the movies that would be coming throughout 2021. However, not every movie was assigned a specific release date

RELATED: ‘The Dig’ Review: Netflix’s scattershot archaeology drama is an expedition with little to discover

RELATED: Popular Netflix show inspires female chess players

Here's the list of movies Netflix plans to offer in 2021 (in alphabetical order):

  • 8 Rue de l'Humanité*
  • A Boy Called Christmas
  • A Castle for Christmas
  • A Week Away
  • A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
  • Afterlife of the Party
  • Army of the Dead
  • Awake
  • Back to the Outback
  • Bad Trip
  • Beauty
  • Beckett
  • Blonde
  • Blood Red Sky
  • Bombay Rose
  • Bruised
  • Concrete Cowboy
  • Don't Look Up
  • Double Dad
  • Escape from Spiderhead
  • Fear Street Trilogy
  • Fever Dream
  • Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
  • Fuimos Canciones
  • I Care A Lot (February 19)
  • Intrusion
  • Kate 
  • Love Hard
  • Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
  • Monster
  • Moxie (March 3)
  • Munich*
  • Night Teeth
  • Nightbooks
  • No One Gets Out Alive
  • O2*
  • Outside the Wire (January 15)
  • Penguin Bloom (January 27)
  • Pieces of a Woman (January 7)
  • Red Notice
  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Robin Robin 
  • Skater Girl
  • Stowaway**
  • Sweet Girl
  • The Dig (January 29)
  • The Guilty
  • The Hand of God
  • The Harder They Fall
  • The Kissing Booth 3
  • The Last Letter from Your Lover
  • The Last Mercenary
  • The Loud House Movie
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Princess Switch 3
  • The Starling
  • The Swarm
  • The White Tiger (January 22)
  • The Woman in the Window
  • There's Someone Inside Your House
  • Things Heard and Seen (April 30)
  • Thunder Force
  • tick, tick...BOOM! 
  • To All The Boys: Always and Forever
  • Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
  • Untitled Alexandre Moratto*
  • Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
  • Untitled Graham King
  • Wish Dragon
  • YES DAY (March 12)