Did anyone win Tuesday's $122 million Mega Millions jackpot?

Here are the winning numbers in Tuesday's $122 million Mega Millions drawing.

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot at $122 million up for grabs. The winning numbers were 12-23-35-38-55 and the MegaBall was 11. The Megaplier was 2X.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone had picked the jackpot-winning numbers or what the estimated amount would increase to for Friday if nobody selected them. If one person wins it, the cash option is $81.1 million, according to Mega Millions.

Not only was there no jackpot winner last Friday, there were no $1 million winners either. There was also no jackpot winner in Saturday's $200 million Powerball drawing, raising the prize to an estimated $220 million for Wednesday.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1-in-302,575,350 while odds of getting a $1 million prize are 1-in-12,607,306.

Four members of a lottery club in Michigan shared January's $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The winners claimed their prize weeks after the Jan. 22 drawing and chose the immediate lump sum option. After taxes, the $776 million payment was reduced to about $557 million, the Michigan Lottery said.

The last jackpot winner happened Feb. 16 when a ticket sold in Camden, NY, won $96 million.

