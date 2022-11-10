Meet the man who sold the $2.04 billion Powerball ticket

LOS ANGELES — Everyone's dream ended on Tuesday when someone finally won the $2.04 billion Powerball. But the man who sold the winning ticket in southern California is taking home a nice prize himself.
The ticket was sold at Joe's Service in Altadena, an unincorporated community northeast of Los Angeles.
Business owner Joe Chahayed will receive a $1 million Powerball bonus for selling the ticket.
"I'm very surprised. Very excited. Very happy," said Chahayed, who wore a bright yellow California Lottery shirt and cap.
Chahayed said he does not know who won the $2 billion prize, but hopes it is someone from their community.
"I wish I knew the person but most people who buy tickets from me are from the neighborhood. I hope one of them will be the winner," he said.
Chahayed said he would spend his $1 million on his five children and donate some to the community.
"My son is expecting a baby in two months, so we are excited!" said Chahayed said, according to CBS Los Angeles. "We can have a nice celebration for another baby. I have 10 grandchildren."
Chahayed is relishing in the moment after emigrating to California from Syria in the 1980s. He came with his wife, two kids and about $14,000.
"I never collect welfare, I never collect Medicare, I never collect any money from the government. All what I do, I work hard, seven days a week. I raised my kids, graduated from the college and bought a house and I bought a business all because I work hard and become an honest man," Chahayed said.
The jackpot was the largest in lottery history, surpassing the previous $1.568 billion record set back in 2016.