Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry coming to McDonald's for limited time

COLUMBUS, Ohio — McDonald's is bringing a new McFlurry flavor to its menu for a limited time.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry will be released Wednesday, April 12.

The new ice cream treat is made with McDonald's vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters and crispy, buttery shortbread cookies.

McDonald's said it will make the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry available at participating restaurants nationwide, for a limited time while supplies last.

“For nearly 30 years, the McFlurry has been a McDonald’s fan-favorite, delighting customers around the world with delicious flavors and bringing joy to moments both big and small,” said Lindsay Rainey, McDonald’s USA Spokeswoman.