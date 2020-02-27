Markets shudder again on virus fears, extending recent rout

Markets in Asia also continued their sell-offs one day after President Trump tried to reassure Americans that the crisis is under control.

Investors are dumping stocks again as fears spread that the growing coronavirus outbreak will weigh down the global economy.

Stocks opened sharply lower on Wall Street Thursday morning, extending a weeklong rout and bringing the Dow Jones Industrial Average 10% below the record high it hit two weeks ago.

The S&P 500 is now 10% below the peak it set last week and is headed for its worst weekly loss since October 2008. Investors continue to shovel money into ultra-safe assets like bonds.

More companies including Microsoft and Budweiser maker InBev are warning their results will be hurt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 599 points, or 2.2%, to 26,367, moderating its earlier loss. The S&P 500 lost 72 points, or 2.4%, to 3,043. The Nasdaq fell 222 points, or 2.5%, to 8,755.

The Dow has lost more than 1,000 points since Monday. Worries about economic fallout from the virus outbreak have fueled sell-offs that have wiped out the market's gains for the year.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 2.1% Thursday, while in Australia, the S&P ASX/200 dropped 0.8%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.8%. In South Korea, where 334 new cases of the virus were reported, the Kospi dropped 1%. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.2%, while shares fell in Taiwan and most of Southeast Asia. Thailand's benchmark rose 0.4% after tumbling 5.1% on Wednesday following reports of newly discovered virus cases.

Shares have fallen in Europe and Asia after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. was stepping up its efforts to combat the virus outbreak that began in China. Benchmarks dropped in Paris, London, Tokyo and most other markets. They rose in China, where authorities reported 433 new cases along with 29 additional deaths, suggesting the spread of infections there is slowing. Worries about economic fallout from the virus outbreak have fueled sell-offs around the globe. Futures for U.S. markets fell 0.6% early Thursday.

Trump announced Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence would be leading the U.S. coronavirus response. Trump also tried to assure Americans that the crisis is under control.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are currently 60 cases in the U.S. That includes a new case in Northern California that does not appear to be linked to travel abroad or contact with another known infected person -- the first such U.S. case of its kind. The CDC has also urged Americans that they should be prepared for what steps they need to take should there be widespread outbreak in the U.S., including closing schools and encouraging working from home.

Additionally, the president spent Wednesday on Twitter trying to place the blame for the market tumble on the media and Democrats, accusing them of ratcheting up the alarm. He said MSNBC and CNN were "doing everything possible" to make the coronavirus "look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible."