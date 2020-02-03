Market mood turns sour over virus after temporary relief

Data showed progress in restoring factory output in Asia after weeks of disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak.

Mounting concerns about the economic impact of the new coronavirus outbreak have seen early gains in European stock markets wiped out. Indexes are turning lower Monday despite hopes of stimulus measures from major central banks.

Wall Street is set to post more losses at the opening bell, coming on top of last week's drop, which was the worst since the global financial markets over a decade ago. The S&P 500 futures were down 1.1% Monday morning, with Dow futures down 0.8%.

Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.2% to 6,555 while the CAC 40 in Paris declined 1.2% to 5,244. Germany’s DAX did worse than its counterparts, falling 1.3% to 11,735.

The mood across markets turned sour after some cautious optimism in Asia, where some exchanges closed sharply higher. Gloomy forecasts for the world economy seem to have hurt sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index recovered from early losses, gaining 1% after the Bank of Japan promised to step in to support the economy.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 1%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 0.8% and India's Sensex advanced 1.6%.

Meanwhile, the price of oil has dropped precipitously as global demand weakens even further. That has sent shares tumbling for oil giants like Exxon and Chevron while smaller producers with idling rigs continue to slash jobs.