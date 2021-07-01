Several Democrats, 1 GOP congressman call for Trump to be removed from office

A growing number of lawmakers are calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked and for President Trump to be removed from office over the U.S. Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON — More than 30 members of Congress, including the Senate Democratic leader, are publicly calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked and for President Donald Trump to be removed from office in response to Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol by the president's supporters.

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.

The vast majority of those joining the effort so far are Democrats, but Republican Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger on Thursday morning became the first GOP member to call for Trump's removal.

Kinzinger made the remarks in a video posted to Twitter, responding to the violent mob that stormed Congress on Wednesday in an attempt to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win over Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that "what happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president. This president should not hold office one day longer."

Schumer said Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove Trump from office. He added, “If the vice president and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress should reconvene to impeach the president.”

Who have called for 25th Amendment to be invoked

List of lawmakers who have called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked (As of Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Eastern):

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI-01)

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN-9)

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA-4)

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL-22)

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX-16)

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX-29)

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA-5)

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX-18)

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA-4)

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL-16)

Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY-17)

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA-33)

Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA-6)

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY-10)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD-8)

Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ-9)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA-15)