x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Nation World

Oklahoma judge orders 'Tiger King' zoo to turn over big cats

The owners of the animal park, featured in 'Tiger King,' have been ordered to turn over all the lion and tiger cubs and their mothers to the federal government.

MUSKOGEE, Okla — Editor's Note: The video above is from August 2020.

A federal judge in Oklahoma has ordered the new owners of an Oklahoma zoo featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary to turn over all the lion and tiger cubs in their possession, along with the animals' mothers, to the federal government.

U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III issued the order last week in the case against Jeffrey and Lauren Lowe and the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park based on claimed violations of the Endangered Species Act and the Animal Welfare Act.

“The Lowes have showed a shocking disregard for both the health and welfare of their animals, as well as the law,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Jonathan D. Brightbill of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division.

RELATED: 'Tiger King' star Jeff Lowe accused of inhumane treatment of animals

RELATED: 'Tiger King' zoo closes permanently to the public

Jeffrey Lowe’s attorney, Daniel Card of Oklahoma City, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The Lowes took over operations of the zoo, which was previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage — also known as Joe Exotic — and featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Maldonado-Passage is serving a 22-year sentence in a Fort Worth, Texas, federal prison for his conviction on charges that he participated in a murder-for-hire plot and violated federal wildlife laws. Maldonado-Passage has formally requested a pardon from outgoing President Donald Trump.

Credit: AP
In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

RELATED: Pop Culture in (ugh) 2020, from the bizarre to the sublime

RELATED: Carole Baskin teams up with Knoxville filmmakers on new documentary focusing on tiger conservation, captivity crisis

RELATED: Bill featured on 'Tiger King' that bans private big cat ownership passes House vote