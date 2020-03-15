Joe Biden wins endorsement from NEA, nation's largest union

The National Education Association has endorsed the former vice president for the Democratic nomination.

WASHINGTON — The nation’s largest labor union has lined up behind Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

The National Education Association on Saturday endorsed the former vice president for the Democratic nomination over his last remaining primary rival, Bernie Sanders.

The NEA’s board of directors chose Biden following a recommendation from the organization’s political action committee board, following months of surveying the organizations 3 million members and multipole presidential candidate forums held around the country.