About 51,000 Graco infant inclined sleepers recalled over suffocation risk

WASHINGTON — Graco on Wednesday recalled about 51,000 inclined sleeper accessories over a potential suffocation risk to infants

According to an advisory sent out by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the inclined sleeper accessory was included in the Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper, Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard, Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard and Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard.

The inclined sleeper is the only portion of those products being recalled, consumers can still use the other items.

The recall notice warned that infant fatalities could be possible if an infant rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained. However, there haven't been any reports of incidents or injuries at this time from this particular accessory.

Graco consumers should immediately stop using the recalled inclined sleeper accessory and contact the company for a refund. Consumers can continue to use the playard portion of the product and other accessories included with the playard.

The recalled products were sold at Babies R Us, BuyBuyBaby and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, and various other websites, according to the advisory.

At the beginning of the year, Graco recalled about 111,000 of its Little Lounger Rocking Seats, after fatalities were reported with similar inclined sleep products.