US offers Russia deal for Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American Paul Whelan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

In a sharp reversal of previous policy, Blinken also said he expects to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time since before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The statement marked the first time the U.S. government has publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure the release of Griner, who was arrested on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February and testified Wednesday at her trial.

It is unclear when the offer was made or whether it will be enough for Russia to release the Americans. But the public acknowledgment of the offer ,at a time when the U.S. has otherwise shunned Russia, reflects the mounting pressure on the administration over Griner and Whelan and its determination to get them home.

At one point in her Wednesday testimony, her tone turned emotional as she said she has always followed the rules and tried to never let down her team.

“My career is my whole life,” she said. “I dedicated everything -- time, my body, time away from my family. I spent six months out of the year away from everybody, and with a huge time difference.”