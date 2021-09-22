How to watch the 74th Tony Awards

Because of the pandemic-shortened Broadway season, the Tony Awards nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals.

WASHINGTON — Nearly a year after the nominations were announced, the curtain is about to rise for the 74th Tony Awards. But you'll need to be a Paramount+ customer in order to see the majority of the awards be handed out on Sunday night.

The annual Broadway celebration has been repeatedly delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broadway shut down in March 2020 as coronavirus cases began to rise worldwide and only recently have shows started to reopen in New York City. Because of the pandemic-shortened season, this year's Tony Awards nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before.

How to watch the Tony Awards

The 74th annual Tony Awards broadcast will be a four-hour event split into two parts.

The first half of the show will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+ starting at 7 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Sept. 26. The majority of the Tony Award winners will be announced during this part of the broadcast, hosted by Audra McDonald.

Starting at 9 p.m. Eastern, the broadcast shifts over to CBS for a celebration of Broadway's return which will be hosted by Leslie Odom Jr. The two-hour special will feature performances from the three shows nominated for Best Musical: "Jagged Little Pill," "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical."

The bulk of the Tonys — the acting, directing and technical ones — will only be accessible to Paramount+ customers. Odom’s special will cap the night with awards for the three top awards: best play, best play revival and best musical.

TV viewers can get CBS through their cable or satellite plan or over the air via an antenna.