Harry, Meghan on final duty before new life

LONDON, UK — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are fulfilling their last royal commitment this week when they appear at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

The event Monday is the last time they will be seen at work with the entire royal Windsor clan before they fly off into self-imposed exile in North America.

It ends a two-month drama that began when the couple announced plans to walk away from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and earn their own living.

It's uncharted territory for Harry and the House of Windsor, with only the abdication of Edward VIII in 1936 to serve as a warning of the potential pitfalls.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, should officially break free of the royal family starting March 31.

The couple has agreed to stop using their "royal highness" titles and will no longer receive public funds after a deal was struck for them to step aside as senior royals, according to Buckingham Palace. The couple will repay some 2.4 million pounds of taxpayers' money that was spent renovating their home near Windsor Castle.

As part of the new arrangement, the couple will also be required to step back from all royal duties and can no longer "formally represent The Queen."