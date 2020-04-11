x
North Dakota legislature candidate who died from COVID-19 wins election

David Andahl died of COVID-19 in early October. He still won his election Tuesday in North Dakota.
Photo from David Andahl's Facebook page. Republican David Andahl on Nov. 3, 2020, won his seat in the North Dakota state legislature for District 8 about a month after he died from COVID-19.

Republican David Andahl on Tuesday won a seat in the North Dakota state legislature for District 8 about a month after he died from COVID-19, according to reports.

David Andahl, 55, died on Oct. 5 after he had been sick with COVID-19. His mother, Pat Andahl, told The Bismarck Tribune that her son had been hospitalized with the coronavirus disease and died after being sick for about four days. 

Andahl and fellow District 8 House candidate Dave Nehring won the Republicans endorsements and voters’ nominations in the June primary. Nehring was also elected to represent District 8 on Tuesday, according to USA Today.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem's opinion back in October said if Andahl was elected to the post, the office would be deemed vacant. Under state law, a committee representing the party of the previous office-holder would fill the opening by appointment.

Voters within the district are allowed to petition for a special election.

In October, Secretary of State Al Jaeger agreed and said it was too late to remove Andahl from the ballot. Early voting had begun up to two weeks before his death.

Andahl and Nething knocked off one of North Dakota’s most powerful lawmakers, Republican Rep. Jeff Delzer, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican, gave more than $1.8 million to a political action committee that successfully targeted Delzer’s seat.

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in North Dakota have been rising in recent weeks. Hospitals in the state may cut back on elective surgeries and seek government aid to hire more nurses if things get worse, North Dakota Hospital Association president Tim Blasl said on Monday.

