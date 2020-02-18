'Good Times' actress Ja'net DuBois dead at 74

The actress also composed and sang the theme song for “The Jeffersons.”

Ja'Net DuBois, the actress and singer best known for her role as the flippant neighbor Willona Woods in the 70s TV classic "Good Times," has died.

DuBois reportedly died in her sleep at her home in Glendale, California, and was found Tuesday morning, TMZ reported.

According to reports, DuBois didn't seem to have any serious health issues recently.

DuBois famously composed and sang the theme song "Movin' On Up" for the classic show "The Jeffersons." She was in many movies through the years like "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle," "Tropic Thunder" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka."

Celebrities expressed their condolences for the loss Tuesday with Actress Holly Robinson Peete tweeting, "We all cherished her as the beloved Willona," referencing the show "Good Times."

BernNadette Stanis, who played Thelma Evans Anderson on “Good Times,” told the Associated Press she learned of her friend's death Tuesday from DuBois' daughter. She wrote on Instagram, "I will miss you and all of your cast family will miss you."

DuBois grew up in Brooklyn, New York and began her acting career on Broadway appearing in plays like "A Raisin in the Sun" and "Golden Boy" alongside Sammy Davis Jr. and Louis Gossett Jr.

She earned a Peabody Award for a 1969 CBS children's movie called "J.T." and is the first African American actress to have a regular serial role, after she appeared in the daytime show "Love of Life." DuBois won multiple Emmy awards for her voice over work for "The PJs."

Ja'net's acting career began on Broadway, where she was cast in a number of plays including "Golden Boy" with Sammy Davis Jr. and Louis Gossett Jr. -- plus "A Raisin In The Sun."

DuBois co-founded the "Pan African Film & Arts Festival," which highlights films around the world focusing on people of African descent.

She is survived by her two daughters and one son.