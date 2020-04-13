Ford recalls 55,000 trucks, SUVs; Shifter may be in wrong gear

The recall involves 2020 Rangers, F-150s and Expeditions that may end up in a gear other than what the driver selected, including park.

DEARBORN, Mich. — More than 55,000 Ford Ranger, F-150 and Expedition vehicles sold in the U.S. are under recall because of a transmission problem that may cause the vehicle to be in a gear other than what the driver has selected.

Ford says this affects the 2020 model years with 10-speed automatic transmission for all three vehicles. For the Expeditions, only those with the police package are included in the recall.

A clip that locks the gearshift cable to the transmission may not be fully seated, Ford says. This may eventually allow the transmission to be in a different gear than what the driver has selected. That means if the driver shifts into park and removes the key, the vehicle could still be in drive. That could allow the vehicle to move freely if the parking brake has not been applied, potentially leading to a crash.

Ford says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries due to this recall.

The recall affects 55,158 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 12,090 in Canada and 681 in Mexico.

Those vehicles with a rotary gearshift dial are not affected.