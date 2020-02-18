Earn $900 binge-watching all the 'Fast and Furious' movies

Have a passion for movies and cars? You could be the right person for this job.

"F9," the latest installment in "The Fast & The Furious" movie series comes out May 22 and a Honda dealership wants to pay one movie fan $900 to binge-watch the first nine films in the saga.

Yonkers Honda in New York says it wants to find "the perfect person to help us analyze our favorite franchise through the time-honored tradition of the binge-watch!"

The dealership says it wants to find car lovers who are also big movie fans. It doesn't matter if they are new to the franchise or have nitrous oxide running through their veins.

The winning candidate will be asked to watch the eight "Fast Saga" films and last year's spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw" in the week leading up to the release of "F9." That person will have to fill out a worksheet after each movie and will have to chronicle their binge-watching journey on Facebook and Twitter.

The winner will also be asked to go see the new movie and write a tweet-length review.

In addition to the $900 (one for each movie), the winner gets a copy of all the movies to keep, a $50 gift card to the movie theater of their choice to see "F9" on opening weekend, and a snack pack of NOS energy drinks, popcorn and candy.

The application asks what you love about cars and driving, why you love movies, and what your favorite car or driving-related movie is of all-time.

"Applicants’ level of enthusiasm for cars and/or movies will be a strong factor for consideration, so provide what you need to demonstrate how and why you love either or both of those things," the dealership said.

Yonkers Honda says it is looking for someone who has a "fun and engaging writing style" and has a "strong attention to detail -- nothing gets past you!" They must also be at least 18 years old. The dealership doesn't say the winner has to be from the New York area.

Applications will be taken until 3 p.m. EST on May 6. The winner will be contacted on Friday, May 8.