Who are Eric and Tiffany Trump? Two of the president's children set to address the RNC Tuesday

Eric Trump currently serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization and his younger sister Tiffany Trump is a recent law school graduate.

Two of Donald Trump's children are expected to address the Republican National Convention Tuesday, a convention night themed as "Land of Opportunity."

Four of president Trump's children have been scheduled to address the RNC. Donald Trump Jr. spoke Monday night and Ivanka Trump is expected Thursday. However, Tuesday will feature two of President Trump's middle children: Eric and Tiffany.

Eric Trump

Eric currently serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization and now runs the company alongside his brother Donald Jr.

In addition to helping run the family business, he also owns Trump Winery located in Charlottesville, Virginia. In 2013, he was named Wine Enthusiast's Rising Star of the Year.

The third-eldest child of the president has played an active role in getting his father elected 2016 and working to get him re-elected in 2020.

Outside of politics, Eric previously served as a boardroom judge on his father's hit reality television series "The Apprentice" from 2010 to 2015 appearing in 23 episodes.

The 36-year-old Georgetown alumnus is married to Lara Trump, 37, who currently serves as a campaign adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign. Together they have two children.

Tiffany Trump

Tiffany joined her father and older siblings Don Jr. and Ivanka in attending the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. She graduated in May 2016 and later attended Georgetown Law School in the fall of 2017.

Tiffany, 26, graduated law school in May 2020 and was one of thousands of students who missed out on an in-person spring graduation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While she may be a law school graduate now, Tiffany has previously expressed interest in joining the family's real estate company.

"I'd like to bring a different kind of skill set to the company," she told ABC News in October 2016. "But we'll see what happens in the future. But they work so hard and it really, really is inspiring to see."

Currently, Tiffany is in a relationship with 22-year-old Michael Boulos who is a billionaire heir to his family's two businesses: Boulos Enterprises and SCOA Nigeria. The pair have dated since late 2018, according to Town & Country.

Trump has a total of five children including Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric, children of Ivana Trump; Tiffany Trump daughter of Marla Maples; and Barron Trump who is daughter of Melania and current resident of the White House.

Also expected to speak on Tuesday night are first lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer.