Drake Bell breaks silence after briefly being 'considered missing and endangered' in Florida

The "Drake and Josh" star shared an update after Daytona Beach authorities issued an alert saying he was "missing and endangered."

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Hours after former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell was briefly declared "missing," the actor joked about the situation on social media.

The "Drake and Josh" star, whose real name is Jared "Drake" Bell, was found safe on Thursday after Daytona Beach authorities sought help from the public to find the 36-year-old actor. Police described in their initial missing person alert that Bell was traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and was last seen around a high school in the area the day prior, according to the post.

By mid-day Thursday, police updated the Facebook post saying the star was safe and in touch with authorities.

Bell took to Twitter hours later and joked about leaving his phone in his car overnight.

"You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?" the 36-year-old actor tweeted along with a laughing emoji.

You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂 — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 13, 2023

The Nickelodeon star did not give any more details about where he was or why the police issued the alert.

Bell began acting as a child and was catapulted to fame as a teen with Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and later “Drake & Josh.” The Nickelodeon show starring Bell and Josh Peck ran from 2004 until 2007, and was accompanied by two movies. Since then, Bell has mostly worked as a voice actor in addition to roles in little-seen TV series and movies. He also launched a music career.

In 2021, Bell was charged with child endangerment relating to a girl who attended a 2017 concert of his in Cleveland when she was 15 and had met him online years before. He pleaded guilty to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and was sentenced to two years’ probation. He was allowed to serve his probation and 200 hours of community service in California.

The "Drake and Josh" star was also arrested in 2015 for a DUI, Variety reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.