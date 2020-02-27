Dow Jones futures down 145 points Thursday as virus impact fear persists

Markets in Asia also continued their sell-offs one day after President Trump tried to reassure Americans that the crisis is under control.

Wall Street futures were deep in negative territory early Thursday morning one day after President Donald Trump tried to reassure Americans that the U.S is on top of the coronavirus response.

As of 3 a.m. eastern time, Dow Jones futures were down 145 points (-0.54%), an improvement from the 380 points it was down 90 minutes earlier. The S&P 500 was down 18 (-0.58%) and the Nasdaq was down 57 (-0.64%).

The Dow has lost 1,470 points since Monday. Worries about economic fallout from the virus outbreak have fueled sell-offs that have wiped out the market's gains for the year.

Overnight, Japan's Nikkei 225 index lost 2%, while the S&P ASX/200 in Sydney declined 0.8%. Shares fell in most other markets but rose in China, where authorities reported 433 new cases along with 29 additional deaths. That suggested the spread of infections there is slowing.

Trump announced Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence would be leading the U.S. coronavirus response. Trump also tried to assure Americans that the crisis is under control.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are currently 60 cases in the U.S. That includes a new case in Northern California that does not appear to be linked to travel abroad or contact with another known infected person -- the first such U.S. case of its kind. The CDC has also urged Americans that they should be prepared for what steps they need to take should there be widespread outbreak in the U.S., including closing schools and encouraging working from home.

Additionally, the president spent Wednesday on Twitter trying to place the blame for the market tumble on the media and Democrats, accusing them of ratcheting up the alarm. He said MSNBC and CNN were "doing everything possible" to make the coronavirus "look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible."