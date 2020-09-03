Dolly Parton wants to be back on the cover of Playboy magazine

The music icon recently turned 74 and said she has no plans of retiring.

Country music icon Dolly Parton recently celebrated her 74th birthday, and she has no plans to slow down.

The singer sat down for an interview with "60 Minutes Australia" where she was asked what age she planned on retiring. Instead, Parton outlined more of her plans for the future.

"Well I don't plan to retire," she said. "I just turned 74, and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy Magazine again."

Parton first appeared on the cover of the magazine in 1978, wearing a black leotard, a bow tie and black bunny ears.

"I thought it would be such a hoot if they go for it – I don't know if they will – if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75," she said.

Parton even said she could "probably use" the same outfit she wore in her original Playboy cover. The iconic black bunny outfit was featured in an Instagram post from Parton that sparked the #DollyPartonChallenge on social media.

Parton posted four photos of herself in four different outfits labeled LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and TInder. Her Playboy bunny outfit was used for her Tinder app photo.

"Get you a woman who can do it all," she wrote.

Parton later shared some of her secrets to eternal youth.

"I always say: good lighting, good makeup, good doctors and a good attitude don't hurt any, neither."

Parton was open about all of the "nips and tucks" she's had over the years to create the image she has today, saying the "good part" about her "look" was that it was "cartoonish, and cartoons don't really age that much."