'Dancing with the Stars' pro Cheryl Burke tests positive for COVID-19

In an emotional video revealing her COVID-19 diagnosis, Burke said she feels like she's letting her 'Dancing with the Stars' partner, Cody Rigsby, down.

WASHINGTON — "Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke revealed in an emotional video Sunday night that she has been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. But, Burke and her partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, were able to compete Monday -- just not live and with an unfinished dance.

Burke, who said she is fully vaccinated, started feeling sick on Sunday. She said a PCR test confirmed she had COVID-19.

The positive test result came just one day before the show's second live episode of the season on Monday night.

"I just feel so bad, I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I'm letting him down," Burke explained while holding back tears.

Burke said she'll now need to quarantine for 10 days.

Host Tyra Banks explained during the show Monday that DWTS rules allow the judges and fans to watch a rehearsal, recorded prior to Burke's positive test, and base their scores on that.

Although the routine was not polished, the judges gave the couple a combined score of 24 out of 40. That, combined with their Week 1 score, allowed them to advance to next week.

Burke said during the show she's "feeling OK" and said she was glad she was vaccinated because otherwise she might be feeling "way worse."

ABC News reported that Rigsby was awaiting his own COVID test results, but did not mention his status during the show Monday night when he was interviewed from a remote location. Because of Burke's quarantine, Rigsby likely will have to dance with a member of the DWTS troupe if he advances to next week.

Peloton's official Instagram account posted Monday that "the show must go on" and encouraged followers to vote for Cody.