Cliff collapses onto tourist boats in Brazil killing at least 6 and injuring dozens

The press office of Minas Gerais state tells The Associated Press that the fire department deployed divers and helicopters to help.

CAPITÓLIO, State of Minas Gerais — A towering slab of rock has broken from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake.

Local officials say Saturday's accident left at least six people dead and 32 injured with as many as 20 others missing.

Video images show a gathering of small boats moving slowly near the sheer rock cliff on Furnas Lake. Then a fissure appears in the cliff and a huge piece topples onto at least two of the vessels.

It's thought recent heavy rain may have caused the slab of rock to come loose and break away.

Furnas Lake is a popular tourist draw in the area and about 260 miles north of Sao Paulo.