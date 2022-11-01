15 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting

Police said the drive-by shooters appeared to fire indiscriminately into the crowd.

CHICAGO — As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood on Halloween night, Chicago police said. A police spokesperson confirmed via email Tuesday that 14 of the people were shot and one person was hit by a car.

According to WLS-TV, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said there were three juvenile victims: a 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a teenager who may be 13 years old. The rest of the victims were adults who ranged in age from their 30s to their 50s. The Chicago Fire Department said it had sent at least 10 ambulances to the scene.

Brown said the shooting, which occurred around 9:30 p.m., was a drive-by that was over in a matter of seconds and was captured on POD video, which police are reviewing. According to CNN, police described the vehicle as a dark SUV.

Preliminary information indicates there were at least two shooters seen on the video, firing indiscriminately into the crowd.

Brown said the victims' conditions range from non-life threatening injuries to critical condition. No fatalities were immediately reported. Police were waiting for their emergency treatment to be resolved so they can interview them.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive and get a description of the car and those responsible, Brown said. No one was in custody.