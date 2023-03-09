3.2 million Calico Critters recalled after 2 child deaths reported

The recalled Calico Critters were sold at Walmart, Meijer and other stores nationwide and online from January 2000 through December 2021.

WASHINGTON — More than 3.2 million toys for children have been recalled after accessories that came with the products were linked to two deaths.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday that all Calico Critters flocked animal figures that were sold with bottle and pacifier accessories are part of the recall.

The accessories pose a choking hazard for children, the commission said. Three incidents involving the toys have been reported to Epoch Everlasting Play, the manufacturer who created the toys.

Two children died in the incidents, including a 2-year-old child in New Mexico in 2018 and a 9-month-old baby in Japan in 2015.

The toys were sold at Walmart, Meijer, and other stores nationwide and online at www.calicocritters.com and www.amazon.com from January 2000 through December 2021. The bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue and orange colors. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue and teal colors.

Families who own any of the recalled toys should take the bottle and pacifier accessories away from their children immediately and contact Epoch Everlasting Play via the company's website to register for a free replacement accessory.

The following item numbers are printed on the bottom of the product packaging for the recalled toys:

CC1407 - SANDY CAT TWINS

CC1450 - CHIHUAHUA TWINS

CC1459- BORDER COLLIE TWINS

CC1481 - HAZELNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS

CC1491 - FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS

CC1508 - WILDER PANDA TWINS

CC1510 - CUDDLE BEAR TWINS

CC1529 - SLYDALE FOX TWINS

CC1533 - HAWTHORNE TWINS

CC1571 - ELLWOODS ELEPHANT TWINS

CC1586 - PERSIAN CAT TWINS

CC1641 - FISHER CAT TWINS

CC1643 - BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWIN

CC1664 - HIGHCHAIR AND ACCESSORIES

CC1689 - BUTTERCUP TWINS

CC1694 -CC SILK CAT TWINS

CC1737 -BL TOY POODLE TWINS

CC1750 - BABY NURSERY SET

CC1761 - TWINS ASSORTMENT ‐ PK 9

CC1795 - BL MAPLE CAT TWINS

CC1924 - BL PICKLEWEEDS HEDGE TWN

CC1955 - JASON AND AMANDA VISIT DR. MURDOCK

CC1965 - CARRY CASES ‐ PK 1

CC2006 - BEAGLE TWINS

CC2019 - YELLOW LABRADOR TWINS

CC2067 - ADVENTURE TREEHOUSE GIFT

CC2269 - BABYS NURSERY SET

CC2269P4 - BABY NURSERY ‐ PK4

CC2484 - JESS & NOAH’S BACKYARD FUN

CC2537 - BL SOPHIE'S LOVE N CARE

CC2537P4 - SOPHIE LOVE N CARE ‐ PK4

CC2597 - NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET

CC2598 - BABY’S BLUE BEDROOM SET WITH NIGHTLIGHT

CF1407 - BL SANDY CAT TWINS

CF1412 - BL HOPSCOTCH RABBIT TWNS

CF1416 - BL ELLWOOD ELEPHANT TWNS

CF1418 - BL YELLOW LAB TWNS

CF1424 - SILK CAT TWINS

CF1429 - BL PKLWEED HEDGEHOG TWNS

CF1481 - BL HZLNUT CHIPMUNK TWINS

CF1491 - BL FLUFFY HAMSTER TWINS

CF1510 - BL CUDDLE BEAR TWINS

CF1513 - BL NIGHTLIGHT NURSERY SET

CF1520 - BL WILDER PANDA TWNS

CF1526 - BL BORDER COLLIE TWNS

CF1554 - BL BABYS NURSERY SET

CF1586 - BL PERSIAN CAT TWINS

CF1717 -BL ADV TREEHOUSE GIFT SE

CF1737 - BL TOY POODLE TWINS

CF1750 - BL BABY NURSERY SET

CF1761 - BL TWINS ASSORTMENT

CF1795 - BL MAPLE CAT TWINS

CF2537 - BL SOPHIES LOVE N CARE