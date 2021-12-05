Bob Dole dead at 98, according to his website

Condolences began pouring in on social media Sunday as the news broke of the former Senator's passing.

Former long-time Kansas Senator and once-presidential hopeful Robert "Bob" J. Dole has died at the age of 98, according to a statement on his website.

The short statement said, "Senator Robert J. Dole died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years."

Representatives for Dole are expected to release a longer statement "soon."

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation confirmed the news on Twitter.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley reacted to the news on Twitter writing, "He was a dedicated public servant + kind + funny + hard worker + a true patriot We send our love to Elizabeth & his family."

Barbara & I are sad to hear of passing of war hero/Senate Majority Ldr /presidential nominee Bob Dole He was a dedicated public servant + kind + funny + hard worker + a true patriot We send our love to Elizabeth & his family — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 5, 2021





This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.