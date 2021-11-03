Biden set to sign $1.9T coronavirus relief bill before speech to nation

The bill, titled the 'American Rescue Plan,' will be signed hours before Biden addresses the nation on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday is set to sign into law the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that he says will help the U.S. defeat the virus and nurse the economy back to health.

The bill, titled the “American Rescue Plan," was originally set to be signed by Biden on Friday. Instead, the White House moved the signing to Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET. Vice President Kamala Harris will be in attendance.

Chief of staff Ron Klain tweeted that the bill actually arrived at the White House late Wednesday, more quickly than anticipated. “We want to move as fast as possible,” he said.

He added, “We will hold our celebration of the signing on Friday, as planned, with congressional leaders!”

The legislation includes provisions to provide up to $1,400 direct payments this year to most adults and extend $300 per week emergency unemployment benefits into early September. But the legislation goes far beyond that.

The measure addresses Democrats' campaign promises and Biden's top initial priority of easing a one-two punch that first hit the country a year ago. Since then, many Americans have been relegated to hermit-like lifestyles in their homes to avoid a disease that's killed over 525,000 people — about the population of Wichita, Kansas — and plunged the economy to its deepest depths since the Great Depression.

“Today we have a decision to make of tremendous consequence,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. on Wednesday when the House voted 220-211 to pass the legislation, “a decision that will make a difference for millions of Americans, saving lives and livelihoods.”

For Biden and Democrats, the bill is essentially a canvas on which they've painted their core beliefs — that government programs can be a benefit, not a bane, to millions of people and that spending huge sums on such efforts can be a cure, not a curse. The measure so closely tracks Democrats' priorities that several rank it with the top achievements of their careers, and despite their slender congressional majorities there was never real suspense over its fate.

Biden's signature on the legislation comes hours before he plans to make a prime-time address to highlight the anniversary of when the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Biden's challenge Thursday night will be to honor the sacrifices made by Americans over the last year while encouraging them to remain vigilant despite “virus fatigue” and growing impatience to resume normal activities given the tantalizing promise of vaccines. During his address, Biden will mourn the dead, but also project optimism about the future.

When will the third stimulus check be sent?

Shortly before Congress gave final approval, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced Biden planned to sign the measure on Thursday.

During the first round of stimulus checks in April 2020, it took about two weeks for the federal government to start distributing the money. It took around one week for the second round of checks, worth $600, in early January partly because the infrastructure from the first stimulus was in place.

If the IRS is able to keep with previous timelines, Americans could start seeing stimulus checks as soon as next week and going into April.

Psaki said Tuesday they expect checks to begin going out in March, but wasn't able to give a more specific timeline yet.