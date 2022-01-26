Who is on Biden's shortlist to replace Breyer on the Supreme Court?

Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement gives President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the nation's highest court.

WASHINGTON — With the recent reports that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is planning to retire, all eyes now turn to President Joe Biden as lawmakers await his nomination to fill the soon-to-be-vacant seat.

While Biden hasn't previously released an official shortlist for a Supreme Court vacancy, he has previously announced his intentions of nominating the first Black woman to the nation's highest court.

“As president, I’d be honored, honored to appoint the first African American woman. Because it should look like the country. It’s long past time,” Biden said during the 2020 presidential campaign. Biden had also reiterated that vision during the March 2020 Democratic candidates' debate.

Who will Biden nominate to replace Breyer?

Political pundits had previously named Ketanji Brown Jackson as a potential front-runner, if there was a SCOTUS vacancy during Biden's presidency.

Biden appointed Jackson last spring to serve as a federal appeals court judge in an effort to leave his legacy on the courts after former president Donald Trump appointed white men as judges at the highest rate in decades.

Jackson was also on president Barack Obama's Supreme Court shortlist in 2016.

Among the other names being circulated as potential nominees are California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, prominent civil rights lawyer Sherrilyn Ifill and U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs, whom Biden has nominated to be an appeals court judge.

Childs is a favorite of Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., who made a crucial endorsement of Biden just before South Carolina's presidential primary in 2020.

Only two Black Americans have been appointed as Supreme Court justices: Justice Clarence Thomas, perhaps the current court's most stringent conservative eyes, and the late-Justice Thurgood Marshall, appointed in 1967 by President Lyndon B. Johnson.