Kolcraft infant sleeper incline accessory recalled over suffocation risk

It's the latest such industry recall after previous reports of children rolling over, resulting in several deaths.

Thousands of infant inclined sleeper accessories included in two specific brands of bassinets are being recalled because of concerns that children could roll over, leading to suffocation.

The products are the Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers and the Kolcraft Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers. However, only the incline sleeper accessory that comes with these are being recalled, not the entire product.

About 51,000 units are involved in the recall.

While there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities from these products, the company says it is initiating the recall due to reports of infant fatalities from similar products.

The Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper has model numbers starting with KB063. The Kolcraft Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper has model numbers starting with KB061. Model numbers are located on the metal bar between the bassinets’ legs.

Again, the inclined sleeper accessories are the only portion of the products that are being recalled. The rest of the bassinet is not under recall.

Customers are urged to stop using the incline accessory immediately and contact Kolcraft for a $35 voucher to be used on its website or a $20 refund.