x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

nation-world

Barack Obama hasn't endorsed Joe Biden, but 'Barry O' just did

The man who played Obama's "anger translator" pulled out his best impersonation of the former president.

Former President Barack Obama has not yet endorsed a candidate for president, but his former "anger translator" just did.

Actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key posted a video on Twitter alongside former vice president Joe Biden.

Key, wearing a Biden campaign T-shirt, did his best Obama impersonation, complete with the former president's delivery style.

"If you're looking for a VP, I've got some time on my hands," Key said.

Biden thanked him, calling him "Barack."

Back in 2015, Key played "Luther," Obama's "anger translator" at the White House Correspondent's Dinner. As Obama maintained his usual calm speaking demeanor, Key translated in a much more animated way.

RELATED: 14 states voted on Super Tuesday. Here are the results so far.

RELATED: VERIFY: What happens to delegates of candidates that drop out?