Attorney: Weinstein 'energized' about appeal

The movie mogul was convicted of rape and sexual assault against two women Monday.

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein says the former movie producer is “upbeat” and “energized” about appealing his sexual assault and rape conviction.

Attorney Arthur Aidala spoke Tuesday as Weinstein remained in a jail unit at Bellevue Hospital. He was taken there after Monday's verdict to be checked out for heart palpitations and high blood pressure. He spoke as one of Weinstein's accusers said the verdict made her feel grateful to be “heard and believed.”

Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant who accused Weinstein of forcing oral sex on her in 2006, called the verdict “a huge relief." Weinstein faces a possible sentence of five to 29 years after a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting Haleyi and raping an aspiring actress in 2013.

The movie mogul was convicted of rape and sexual assault against two women Monday. He was found guilty of criminal sex act for assaulting Haleyi at his apartment in 2006 and third-degree rape of a woman in 2013. The jury found him not guilty on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, that could result in a life sentence. He was also found not guilty in a charge of first degree rape.

Judge James Burke ordered him to jail immediately. Weinstein had been using a walker to get in and out of court during the trial, and court officers had to hold him up by his arms to help him along as they led him out. He was instead taken from the courtroom in an ambulance and taken to a locked unit at Bellevue Hospital, according to the Associated Press.

Weinstein lawyer Donna Rotunno had argued that a recent back surgery was not successful and that client needed more medical attention. Burke said he would make a judicial request for Weinstein to be put in an infirmary.

Rotunno told Fox News Weinstein was taken to Bellevue to be checked for high blood pressure and heart palpitations, but that he was "OK."

The landmark reckoning for the former movie producer comes after years of whispers exploded into a torrent of sexual misconduct allegations that ended his reign in Hollywood and gave rise to the #MeToo movement.